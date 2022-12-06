Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a man (35) following a search in Carrickfergus last month.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "The arrest comes after a search in the Edenvale Avenue area of Carrickfergus which took place on Sunday, November 20th. A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were recovered during the search.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information about illegal activity to call them on 101.

