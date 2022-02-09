Man (35) arrested following UDA criminality-linked probe search in Carrickfergus

During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of criminal property and concealing criminal property.

Police say the search and arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the South East Antrim UDA and its links to organised criminality and drug sales within the Carrickfergus area.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “Today’s arrest and drugs seizure reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people. We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help, visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.