Police say is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives investigating a report of a burglary from a shed in the Old Dundonald Road area of Dundonald on Tuesday, July 23, have charged a man to court.

The 35-year-old has been charged with burglary (dwelling) and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 27.