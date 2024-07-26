Man (35) charged in relation to Dundonald shed burglary
Detectives investigating a report of a burglary from a shed in the Old Dundonald Road area of Dundonald on Tuesday, July 23, have charged a man to court.
The 35-year-old has been charged with burglary (dwelling) and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 27.
Police say is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.