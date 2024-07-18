Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 35-year-old man is due in court next month on charges relating to burglaries in Broughshane on Saturday, June 8.

The man has been charged with two counts of burglary and is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

Detective Sergeant Marks, from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department, said: “We want to thank the community for their support during this investigation and continue to encourage the reporting of any local concerns on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”