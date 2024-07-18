Man (35) due in court on charges relating to Broughshane burglaries
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 35-year-old man is due in court next month on charges relating to burglaries in Broughshane on Saturday, June 8.
The man has been charged with two counts of burglary and is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Detective Sergeant Marks, from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department, said: “We want to thank the community for their support during this investigation and continue to encourage the reporting of any local concerns on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”