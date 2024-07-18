Man (35) due in court on charges relating to Broughshane burglaries

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:50 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 35-year-old man is due in court next month on charges relating to burglaries in Broughshane on Saturday, June 8.

The man has been charged with two counts of burglary and is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerBallymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

Detective Sergeant Marks, from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department, said: “We want to thank the community for their support during this investigation and continue to encourage the reporting of any local concerns on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice