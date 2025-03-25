Man (37) attempted to make sexual communication with child
Barry Richard Smyth, of Ballyutoag Road in the Nutts Corner area, committed the offence on June 16 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to 'a padlock, door mechanism and a window cage' on October 5 last year.
He also admitted offences on February 2 this year including driving while disqualified and whilst unfit.
He is on remand in custody and, on Tuesday, he appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said they wish to apply for a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.