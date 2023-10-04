Man (38) accused of paying girl (16) for 'sexual services' has case sent to Crown Court
Paul Livingstone, of Oakhill Road near Dromore, was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena. The charges relate to between August 31 last year and February 7 this year.
The accused had previously been charged with the 'abduction of a child in care' but those charges were not on the defendant's updated charge sheet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A previous court heard the allegations relate to a 16-year-old girl. A defence lawyer told an earlier court the defendant had no previous record and "strenuously denies" the charges.
At court on September 26, a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer. A defence barrister had no contrary submissions.
District Judge Nigel Broderick sent the case to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on October 24.
The defendant was given continuing bail in the sum of £500.