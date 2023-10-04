A 38-year-old County Down man accused of five counts of 'paying for the sexual services' of a teenager has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Paul Livingstone, of Oakhill Road near Dromore, was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena. The charges relate to between August 31 last year and February 7 this year.

The accused had previously been charged with the 'abduction of a child in care' but those charges were not on the defendant's updated charge sheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous court heard the allegations relate to a 16-year-old girl. A defence lawyer told an earlier court the defendant had no previous record and "strenuously denies" the charges.

At court on September 26, a prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer. A defence barrister had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick sent the case to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on October 24.