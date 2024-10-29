Man (38) arrested after £115k worth of suspected drugs and £45k cash seized in Co Down has now been released
The 38-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
In a statement earlier on Tuesday (October 29), the PSNI said suspected class A and B drugs and money were seized following a search of a property by detectives from the Organised Crime Branch.
Detective Sergeant Martin said: “Our officers conducted a search of a house in the Ballykinlar area this morning, Tuesday 29th October, and recovered suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately £100,000, suspected cannabis with a street value of around £15,000 and £45,000 in cash, along with other items.
“We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs to contact them on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.