By The Newsroom
Published 29th Oct 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 19:12 BST
A man arrested by police in relation to the seizure of suspected drugs and cash totalling around £160,000 in Ballykinlar, Co Down, has been released.

The 38-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday (October 29), the PSNI said suspected class A and B drugs and money were seized following a search of a property by detectives from the Organised Crime Branch.

Detective Sergeant Martin said: “Our officers conducted a search of a house in the Ballykinlar area this morning, Tuesday 29th October, and recovered suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately £100,000, suspected cannabis with a street value of around £15,000 and £45,000 in cash, along with other items.

Police image of items seized during Ballykinlar search. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Police image of items seized during Ballykinlar search. Photo provided by PSNI

“We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs to contact them on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

