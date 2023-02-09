The court heard the defendant and the girl communicated with each other through Snapchat.

A 38-year-old County Down man has appeared before a court accused of the 'abduction of a child in care' and 'paying for the sexual services of a child'.

Paul Livingstone, of Oakhill Road near Dromore, appeared via videolink from Banbridge at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The offences relate to a 16-year-old girl, who the court heard, has been "in care" since a young age.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges and objected to bail.

Ballymena Courthouse.

The officer said the girl told police the defendant had been "paying her for sexual favours" but the defendant said he was in a "relationship" with the girl.

The detective said "suspicions" were raised by staff about the defendant and the girl being in a hotel room in County Antrim on February 7 this year.

The officer said the girl said Livingstone gave her money and e-cigarettes "in return for sex".

When interviewed by police the defendant said he was in a "five month relationship" with the girl and said the "sexual relationship was very consensual".

The court heard that, aged 16, the girl was above the age of consent.

The officer said Livingstone admitted giving gifts to the girl but the defendant disputed they were for "payment for sex".

The detective said the abduction charge related to the girl being under a Care Order until she turns 18 and she was in the hotel "without the knowledge of her primary carer or social worker".

The officer said the defendant said he and the girl were "very much in love with each other".

The detective constable said objections to bail were "based around the nature of relationship with a 38-year-old male and a vulnerable 16-year-old female".

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a clear record and he "strenuously denies" the charges.

The lawyer said his client had no knowledge of a Care Order and believed the girl was living away home.

The solicitor said Livingstone is a "married man" and "meetings" with the girl were due to "concerns it would be found he was cheating".

The lawyer said the defendant confirmed he had provided the girl with money for clothing and bought her vapes "but at no time was this for sexual favours rendered".

The court heard the defendant and the girl communicated with each other through Snapchat.

Releasing the defendant on bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said although they were "serious" allegations the defendant had a clear record, was "entitled to a presumption of innocence", and had a clear record.

He said Livingstone had denied the allegations and although "at first blush the age difference is a matter of concern, the complainant, the police accept, is above the age of consent and the issue of consent and knowledge require to be investigated".

The defendant was given £500 bail with a night time curfew when he electronically tagged; he is to have no contact with the girl; must report to a police station once a week and must only possess a mobile phone without internet connection.