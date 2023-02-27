Register
Man (39) arrested after police seize £27k worth of suspected drugs in Whitehead

A large quantity of suspected drugs with a street value of £27,500 has been seized in Whitehead.

By Terry Ferry
42 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 4:39pm

Paraphernalia related to the supply of drugs was also recovered after detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit carried out searches in the seaside town yesterday (Sunday).

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, B and C controlled drugs, and possession of class A, B and C controlled drugs with intent to supply. He is currently being questioned by detectives.

Organised Crime Unit’s Detective Sergeant O’Neill said: “These searches formed part of a robust investigation into the supply of illicit drugs throughout Northern Ireland.

A police photograph of the seized items.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply.”

Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community is asked to contact police on 101.