Man (39) arrested after three PSNI officers injured when car failed to stop
Three officers received minor injuries when a car failed to stop and struck two police vehicles on the Shore Road in north Belfast this morning (Friday).
Inspector Adams said: “At 3.25am, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza was being driven dangerously along the Shore Road. Police patrols were alerted and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.
"The vehicle was later stopped on the Antrim Road and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.”
If you witness any suspicious activity, Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org