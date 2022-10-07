Inspector Adams said: “At 3.25am, it was reported that a black Seat Ibiza was being driven dangerously along the Shore Road. Police patrols were alerted and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and a pursuit was then authorised by specially trained officers.

"The vehicle was later stopped on the Antrim Road and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.”

