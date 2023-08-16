Register
Man (39) arrested in Lurgan on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists following PSNI Freedom of Information data breach

A man has been arrested in Lurgan today following the PSNI’s Freedom of Information data breach.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 18:23 BST

The data includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employees including their rank or grade, where they are based.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, have carried out a search in Lurgan today, Wednesday 16 August, and made an arrest.

"An 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists and is being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a largescale operation.

“We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this freedom of information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”