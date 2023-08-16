A man has been arrested in Lurgan today following the PSNI’s Freedom of Information data breach.

The data includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employees including their rank or grade, where they are based.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, have carried out a search in Lurgan today, Wednesday 16 August, and made an arrest.

"An 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists and is being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a largescale operation.