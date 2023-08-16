Register
Man (39) arrested in Lurgan on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists following PSNI Freedom of Information data breach is released

A man, who was arrested in Lurgan yesterday following the PSNI’s Freedom of Information data breach, has been released.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

The data, shared on the internet in error, includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employees including their rank or grade, where they are based.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to last week's freedom of information data breach, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Yesterday the PSNI said its detectives, investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, carried out a search in Lurgan and arrested a 39 year-old man on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists. It said the man was being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a largescale operation.

“We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this freedom of information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”