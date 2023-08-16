Man (39) arrested in Lurgan on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists following PSNI Freedom of Information data breach is released
The data, shared on the internet in error, includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employees including their rank or grade, where they are based.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to last week's freedom of information data breach, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”
Yesterday the PSNI said its detectives, investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, carried out a search in Lurgan and arrested a 39 year-old man on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists. It said the man was being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a largescale operation.