A man, who was arrested in Lurgan yesterday following the PSNI’s Freedom of Information data breach, has been released.

The data, shared on the internet in error, includes the surname and first initial of 10,000 PSNI employees including their rank or grade, where they are based.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne gives an update on the data breach at Police Headquarters, Knock Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man arrested by detectives investigating criminality linked to last week's freedom of information data breach, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

Yesterday the PSNI said its detectives, investigating criminality linked to last week’s freedom of information data breach, carried out a search in Lurgan and arrested a 39 year-old man on suspicion of Collection of Information likely to be useful to Terrorists. It said the man was being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a largescale operation.