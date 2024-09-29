Man (39) arrested on suspicion of assault after woman punched in the face in Ballymena
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In an appeal for information following the incident, Sergeant Wilson said: “It was reported to police at around 1.15am that a woman standing in the Bridge Street area had been punched in the face by a man.
“Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage, he remains in custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number CW 121- 29/09/24.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.