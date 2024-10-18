Man (40) arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and non-fatal strangulation after Carrickfergus and Greenisland incidents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He was arrested on Friday, October 18, by officers investigating an assault in Carrickfergus and a fire in Greenisland.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “At around 9pm on Thursday evening it was reported that a woman had been assaulted by a man while sitting in her car on Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus. The woman was struck a number of times to her face leaving her with serious facial injuries before the man made off on foot.
"Following this incident police attended the scene of a fire at a flat at Longfield Gardens in Greenisland, at around 3am, which is being treated as arson. There were no reports of any injuries.
"The suspect in both incidents was located by police and arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, arson with intent to endanger life, non-fatal strangulation and dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.
“Police enquiries are ongoing and if you were in the vicinity of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus between 8.30-9.30pm on Thursday evening, or Longfield Gardens in Greenisland at around 3am on Friday morning, and have information, dash-cam or CCTV footage, officers would ask you to call them in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1702 17/10/24.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.