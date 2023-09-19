Man (40) arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking in Ballymena
It was reported that a man wearing a grey tracksuit opened the driver’s door of a van, which was parked on Waveney Road, and grabbed at the steering wheel at around 10.45am.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “The van driver pushed the man away and he then walked to a nearby house and emerged holding a knife before proceeding on foot towards Ballymena town centre.
"Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of a blade or point in a public place and he remains in custody at this time. A knife was recovered a short time later in the Bridge Street area.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to contact them in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 503 19/09/23, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.