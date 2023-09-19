A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking after an incident at Waveney Road, Ballymena, today (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for information following the incident. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

It was reported that a man wearing a grey tracksuit opened the driver’s door of a van, which was parked on Waveney Road, and grabbed at the steering wheel at around 10.45am.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “The van driver pushed the man away and he then walked to a nearby house and emerged holding a knife before proceeding on foot towards Ballymena town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of a blade or point in a public place and he remains in custody at this time. A knife was recovered a short time later in the Bridge Street area.”