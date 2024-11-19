Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 42-year-old man is to appear in court tomorrow following two incidents which are being treated as ‘racially-motivated hate crimes’.

It is understood the charges related to two reports of common assault which took place on Saturday, 5th October and Thursday, 17th October in the Portadown area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man has been charged to court with two counts of common assault.

"He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 4th December. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”