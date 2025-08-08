Man (44) arrested in Carrickfergus over vehicle thefts and 'separate drugs matter' in Poland
The 44 year old man is wanted in Poland to serve a sentence for a number of vehicle thefts linked to an organised crime gang and a separate drugs matter.
The offences occurred in the Krakow area of Poland in 2004 and he was detained overnight on Thursday on a Polish extradition warrant.
The man is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later on Friday (August 8).
Constable Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition court in Northern Ireland.”