Man (44) arrested in Carrickfergus over vehicle thefts and 'separate drugs matter' in Poland

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 10:23 BST
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Local Policing Team in Ballymena arrested a man in the Carrickfergus area on Thursday, August 7.

The 44 year old man is wanted in Poland to serve a sentence for a number of vehicle thefts linked to an organised crime gang and a separate drugs matter.

The offences occurred in the Krakow area of Poland in 2004 and he was detained overnight on Thursday on a Polish extradition warrant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later on Friday (August 8).

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Local Policing Team in Ballymena arrested a man in the Carrickfergus area on Thursday, August 7. Photo: PSNIplaceholder image
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Local Policing Team in Ballymena arrested a man in the Carrickfergus area on Thursday, August 7. Photo: PSNI

Constable Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition court in Northern Ireland.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice