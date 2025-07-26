A 45-year-old man whose vehicle crashed onto a grass verge on the M2 motorway near Antrim town has been convicted of driving whilst unfit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Dillon, of Herbert Street in Belfast, had contested the charge at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The collision happened around 3.30am on September 15 last year. When police arrived at the scene there was a smell of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A breath test for alcohol was zero but cannabis showed up in a blood sample.

The defendant had been at the wheel after attending a wedding reception.

He was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.