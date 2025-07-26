Man (45) had cannabis in his system after crashing vehicle at motorway
A 45-year-old man whose vehicle crashed onto a grass verge on the M2 motorway near Antrim town has been convicted of driving whilst unfit.
Brendan Dillon, of Herbert Street in Belfast, had contested the charge at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The collision happened around 3.30am on September 15 last year. When police arrived at the scene there was a smell of cannabis.
A breath test for alcohol was zero but cannabis showed up in a blood sample.
The defendant had been at the wheel after attending a wedding reception.
He was banned from driving for a year and was fined £300.