Man (46) charged with sexual assault and harassment of two women
Police in Ballymena have charged a man with a number of offences including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of harassment, against two women.
The 46-year-old male is is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 24.
Police say as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.