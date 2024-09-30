Man (46) charged with sexual assault and harassment of two women

Published 30th Sep 2024
Police in Ballymena have charged a man with a number of offences including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of harassment, against two women.

The 46-year-old male is is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 24.

Police say as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.