Man (47) is charged with having knife with intent to commit 'malicious wounding'
A Crumlin man charged with possession of a knife as an offensive weapon with intent to commit 'malicious wounding', has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court.
Joseph Francis Lewis (47), of Canning Grove, is further charged with assaulting a police officer; attempting to damage a PSNI vehicle; and possession of pregabalin.
The charges relate to April 5 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, the case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 16.
The defendant was further remanded in custody.