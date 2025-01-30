Man (48) charged in connection with threatening tax driver with firearm in Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have charged a man following an incident during which a taxi driver was threatened with a firearm in Dungannon town centre on Monday.

The 48-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on February 26.

As is normal procedure the charge will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police carried out searches following the incident and appealed to the public for help on locating a firearm.