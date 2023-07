A 49-year-old man appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday after a stabbing incident in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Bobi Vatasescu Sabinel, from West Street in Portadown, was accused of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident in Portadown on Saturday, July 1, when a man was stabbed.

