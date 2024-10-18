Man (49) arrested after police car is rammed in Co Tyrone released on bail

By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
Police have released on bail a 49-year-old man arrested near Dungannon after a patrol car was "deliterately rammed" early on Thursday morning.

According to the PSNI the incident happened just after 1am, when police spotted a vehicle driven erratically.

A spokesperson said: "Officers signalled for the car, a silver Ford C Max, to stop on Millix Road, Ballygawley however the driver performed a dangerous manoeuvre and made off.

The Upper Cranlone Road area of Dungannon. Credit: GoogleThe Upper Cranlone Road area of Dungannon. Credit: Google
The Upper Cranlone Road area of Dungannon. Credit: Google

"Police enquiries indicated that the vehicle may travel to the Upper Cranlone Road area and officers made their way there in their Skoda Kodiaq police vehicle. Upon spotting the police car, the Ford reversed at speed before being driven forward on the wrong side of the road and ramming into the Kodiaq.

"Despite suffering injuries, the two officers were able to effect the arrest of the driver, a 49-year-old man, for a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol."

