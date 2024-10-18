Man (49) arrested after police car is rammed in Co Tyrone released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released on bail a 49-year-old man arrested near Dungannon after a patrol car was "deliterately rammed" early on Thursday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the PSNI the incident happened just after 1am, when police spotted a vehicle driven erratically.

A spokesperson said: "Officers signalled for the car, a silver Ford C Max, to stop on Millix Road, Ballygawley however the driver performed a dangerous manoeuvre and made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Upper Cranlone Road area of Dungannon. Credit: Google

"Police enquiries indicated that the vehicle may travel to the Upper Cranlone Road area and officers made their way there in their Skoda Kodiaq police vehicle. Upon spotting the police car, the Ford reversed at speed before being driven forward on the wrong side of the road and ramming into the Kodiaq.

"Despite suffering injuries, the two officers were able to effect the arrest of the driver, a 49-year-old man, for a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol."