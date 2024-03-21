Man (50) arrested on suspicion of sex offences after 'incident' at Craigavon Lakes
The PSNI has just released a statement outlining details of the man’s arrest.
A spokesperson on the PSNI Facebook page said earlier: “Police have arrested a 50-year-old male for committing an incident which is alleged to have occurred earlier today at Craigavon Lakes at approximately 11:00am.
"The male is currently in police custody assisting with ongoing enquiries and investigation into the matter.
"Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed suspicious or indecent behaviour around this time at Craigavon Lakes. If you can assist us with our enquiries, please contact 101 and quote serial number 509 of 21/03/24.”
This evening a PSNI spokesperson said: “Following a report made to police, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and committing an act outraging public decency. He remains in custody at this time.”