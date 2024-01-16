Man (50) on a train kissed girl (15) on the hand: sexual assault charge withdrawn for a caution
Paul Toner, with an address listed on the charge sheet as the Simon Community at Trostan Avenue in Ballymena, had been charged in relation to September 2 last year.
Previously, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant denied the sexual assault charge, claiming it was "not sexual".
The charge he had faced was that he 'intentionally touched (the girl), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.
A defence barrister had told the earlier court: "He essentially admits the act. It is a case were a young girl was on a train and he walked by her and took her hand and kissed it. His defence is he says it was not sexual."
The lawyer had said the defendant "has an alcohol-acquired brain injury" but he was "fit to plead".
The case had then been adjourned to January 9 which heard a contest had been due to take place on January 29 but that the sexual assault charge has now been withdrawn for a caution.