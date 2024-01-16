A 50-year-old man who kissed the hand of a 15-year-old girl who was on a train, has had a sexual assault charge withdrawn for a caution.

Antrim Magistrates Court sits in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Paul Toner, with an address listed on the charge sheet as the Simon Community at Trostan Avenue in Ballymena, had been charged in relation to September 2 last year.

Previously, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant denied the sexual assault charge, claiming it was "not sexual".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charge he had faced was that he 'intentionally touched (the girl), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.

A defence barrister had told the earlier court: "He essentially admits the act. It is a case were a young girl was on a train and he walked by her and took her hand and kissed it. His defence is he says it was not sexual."

The lawyer had said the defendant "has an alcohol-acquired brain injury" but he was "fit to plead".