Police investigating a security alert in Maghera have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing explosives.

The security alert in the Ranaghan Road area ended earlier this evening (Wednesday, December 11). A number of homes in the area had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure while officers carried out a public safety operation.

Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened.

Detective Inspector Fenton said: “Although the security alert has ended, officers remain at the scene and our enquiries are continuing.

A security alert in the Ranaghan Road area of Maghera has now ended, police have said. Photo: Google

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Fenton added: “A further update will be provided in due course and, in the meantime, I wish to thank local people who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”