Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives following Maghera security alert
The security alert in the Ranaghan Road area ended earlier this evening (Wednesday, December 11). A number of homes in the area had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure while officers carried out a public safety operation.
Residents have now returned to their homes and all roads have re-opened.
Detective Inspector Fenton said: “Although the security alert has ended, officers remain at the scene and our enquiries are continuing.
“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”
Detective Inspector Fenton added: “A further update will be provided in due course and, in the meantime, I wish to thank local people who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”