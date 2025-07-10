Man (51) charged with death by dangerous driving after Portaferry ‘hit-and-run’ collision claimed life of young boy
Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday (July 8) have charged a man to court.
A young boy who was riding a scooter in the area sadly died from his injuries after he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Fabia.
The 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.
He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, July 11.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.