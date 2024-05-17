Man (51) given jail term following Newtownabbey burglary spree

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2024, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (May 17) following a series of burglaries and other offences which took place in the Newtownabbey area between August 31, 2021, and January 17, 2022.

Stephen McIlwaine (51), whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison, was given a total of six years and six months imprisonment (half in custody and half on licence) in relation to five counts of burglary (dwelling), three counts of taking a motor vehicle without authority, two counts of burglary (non-dwelling), one count of burglary with intent to steal and one count of attempting to take a motor vehicle without authority.

Take action now and sign up to a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “I hope that today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to all those affected by Stephen McIlwaine’s actions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Laganside court complex. Photo by GoogleLaganside court complex. Photo by Google
Laganside court complex. Photo by Google

“The sentence handed to him at court will hopefully act as a deterrent to others and demonstrate our commitment in seeking out those involved in criminal activity and in bringing them before the courts.”