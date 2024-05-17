Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (May 17) following a series of burglaries and other offences which took place in the Newtownabbey area between August 31, 2021, and January 17, 2022.

Stephen McIlwaine (51), whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison, was given a total of six years and six months imprisonment (half in custody and half on licence) in relation to five counts of burglary (dwelling), three counts of taking a motor vehicle without authority, two counts of burglary (non-dwelling), one count of burglary with intent to steal and one count of attempting to take a motor vehicle without authority.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “I hope that today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to all those affected by Stephen McIlwaine’s actions.

Laganside court complex. Photo by Google