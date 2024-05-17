Man (51) given jail term following Newtownabbey burglary spree
Stephen McIlwaine (51), whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison, was given a total of six years and six months imprisonment (half in custody and half on licence) in relation to five counts of burglary (dwelling), three counts of taking a motor vehicle without authority, two counts of burglary (non-dwelling), one count of burglary with intent to steal and one count of attempting to take a motor vehicle without authority.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “I hope that today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to all those affected by Stephen McIlwaine’s actions.
“The sentence handed to him at court will hopefully act as a deterrent to others and demonstrate our commitment in seeking out those involved in criminal activity and in bringing them before the courts.”