Man (52) found guilty of sexually assaulting shop worker in Larne

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Jul 2024, 14:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man (52) who sexually assaulted a shop worker in Larne has had sentencing adjourned to August 13 for a pre-sentence report.

Norman McCreesh, with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, had contested a charge that he 'intentionally touched' the woman on February 5 this year, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.

He was convicted of the charge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had watched CCTV in connection with the case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The judge told the defendant: "This is a serious offence. You sexually assaulted a lady in a shop. If you don't cooperate with Probation I am going to sentence you without a report and you could go to prison".