A man (52) who sexually assaulted a shop worker in Larne has had sentencing adjourned to August 13 for a pre-sentence report.

Norman McCreesh, with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, had contested a charge that he 'intentionally touched' the woman on February 5 this year, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.

He was convicted of the charge.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had watched CCTV in connection with the case.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker