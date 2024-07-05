Man (52) found guilty of sexually assaulting shop worker in Larne
Norman McCreesh, with an address listed as Curran Road in Larne, had contested a charge that he 'intentionally touched' the woman on February 5 this year, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that she so consented'.
He was convicted of the charge.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he had watched CCTV in connection with the case.
The judge told the defendant: "This is a serious offence. You sexually assaulted a lady in a shop. If you don't cooperate with Probation I am going to sentence you without a report and you could go to prison".