A 53-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of a male in Antrim town has been further remanded in custody.

Barry Heaney, with an address listed as Riverside in Antrim, is charged in relation to Friday January 24 this year.

He has been on remand in prison and appeared via video link from custody at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Police charged him with attempted murder following a report of an assault in the Menin Road area of Antrim.

A defence barrister told an earlier court no application was being made for bail at that stage but that a potential bail address was being sought.

A prosecutor had told the earlier court the injured party was "in a medically-induced coma". At Tuesday's Court no update was given on the male's condition.

A prosecutor said the full case file is not due to be submitted by police to her department until March 11 at the latest.

A defence barrister told Tuesday's Court the defendant has "significant mental health issues" and they want him to be medically examined ahead of a bail application "in the near future".

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to March 11.