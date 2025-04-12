Man (53) charged with attempted murder in Antrim town is further remanded in custody

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A 53-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of a male in Antrim town has been further remanded in custody.

Barry Heaney, with an address listed as Riverside in Antrim, is charged in relation to Friday January 24 this year.

He has been on remand in prison and appeared via video link from custody at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Police charged him with attempted murder following a report of an assault in the Menin Road area of Antrim.

The case was further adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was further adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A prosecutor had told an earlier court the injured party was "in a medically-induced coma".

At Tuesday's Court a prosecutor added: "The injured party is currently being seen as an outpatient with the Regional Acquired Brain Injury Unit". Forensic reports are due by May 22.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to April 15.

