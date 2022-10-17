Police said they received a report at about 11.55pm on Sunday that two men had been assaulted outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.The 53-year-old died a short time later, police said. The other man was treated in hospital for hand injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly has expressed his shock following incident.“I am shocked at this stabbing, particularly as it has resulted in the death of a man,” said Councillor Donnelly.“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim of this horrendous attack. It is a disgusting act of violence and I know people across the local community are deeply disturbed by it. I hope the victim who survived is able to recover from his injuries.”