Man (53) due in court in relation to four-vehicle collision on the M1
A man is due to appear in court on charges relating to a four-vehicle collision on the M1 on Thursday (January 23).
The man, aged 53, has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving, and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 25).
Police say is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.