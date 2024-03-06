Man (54) admits having 'sexual communication' with child
A 54-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges of having a 'sexual communication' with a child and attempting to sexually assault the girl.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amos Terence Wilson, with an address listed as Elmdale in Antrim town, committed offences on February 7 this year.
He was present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The case has been adjourned to April 16 for a pre-sentence report.