Man (55) admits sexually assaulting two girls

A 55-year-old Co Antrim man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young girls.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Dec 2023, 12:38 GMT
Ivor McNeice, with an address listed as Main Street in Broughshane, committed offences on November 25 this year.

The charges are that 'intentionally touched sexually' two girls aged under 13.

The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (December 21) but a defence solicitor said his client was pleading guilty.

He said the defendant had no record.

Further details have yet to be outlined and the case was adjourned to February 8 for a pre-sentence report