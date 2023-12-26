Man (55) admits sexually assaulting two girls
A 55-year-old Co Antrim man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young girls.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ivor McNeice, with an address listed as Main Street in Broughshane, committed offences on November 25 this year.
The charges are that 'intentionally touched sexually' two girls aged under 13.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (December 21) but a defence solicitor said his client was pleading guilty.
He said the defendant had no record.
Further details have yet to be outlined and the case was adjourned to February 8 for a pre-sentence report