A 55-year-old Co Antrim man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young girls.

Ivor McNeice, with an address listed as Main Street in Broughshane, committed offences on November 25 this year.

The charges are that 'intentionally touched sexually' two girls aged under 13.

The defendant was not present at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (December 21) but a defence solicitor said his client was pleading guilty.

He said the defendant had no record.