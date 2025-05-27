A 55-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a number of offences including stalking.

Mark McKinstry, with an address at Belfast Road at Nutt's Corner, also admitted domestic abuse, harassment and breach of a Non-Molestation Order.

The charges relate to incidents in 2024 and 2025.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Full details regarding the background to the offences were not outlined to the court on Tuesday.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to June 26 for a pre-sentence report.