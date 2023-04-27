A 56-year-old man has appeared at court charged with murder in Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Malachy Crawford, of Wallace Park in Rasharkin, is accused of murdering Paul O'Boyle.

Mr O'Boyle (58), who was from Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin, died on April 24, eight days after he was found unconscious in the village.

The accused appeared via video link from custody in Coleraine at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (April 27).

Ballymena courthouse

A police officer said that he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

The accused confirmed to the court that he understood the charge.

A defence lawyer said that no bail application was being made.

No further details surrounding the background to the charge were given to the court.

The accused was remanded in custody by Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy.