Man (56) charged with riotous assembly in Ballymena
A Ballymena man charged with riotous assembly in the town has been further remanded in custody.
Robert Alan McDowell (56), of Patrick Place, is charged in relation to public disorder in the town on Wednesday June 11 this year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from prison where he had been on remand on the charge after initially appearing in court on Saturday, June 14.
He was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to July 10.