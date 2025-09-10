A 56-year-old, now former civilian worker, has been sentenced after being convicted of sexually assaulting a female officer at a military base at Aldergrove.

Raymond Christie, from Killead Road at Killead near the base, committed two offences between November in 2022 and March 2023.

The charges were that he 'intentionally touched' the officer, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual'.

During an earlier contested hearing at Ballymena Magistrates' Court an officer said she was was sexually assaulted on two occasions by Christie.

The defendant was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Photo: Pacemaker

The officer said whilst getting food in the All Ranks Mess at the base a male had walked behind her and "brushed past my bum with his hand".

She believed it was the back of the man's hand. She said she did not know the defendant nor his name but had seen him working in the All Ranks diner.

On two further occasions she spotted Christie and was able to move out of his way. She said she would "scan" the room to make sure he was not there and make sure she was not alone.

In March 2023 she was back in the Mess when Christie again touched her in a "brush past motion", adding: "It wasn't a grab but it was much firmer and it was the palm of his hand rather than the back of his hand."

She said that after the second incident she had "no doubt" that it was "entirely intentional" from Christie and "felt a bit violated" and added: "A military establishment is always supposed to be a safe place."

She reported the matters saying she didn't think the defendant should be "people facing" in the Mess. The court was told that management then told Christie he was no longer to be in the "front of house" area which he "accepted".

Another report of "inappropriate touching" on the bottom by Christie was then made by another female. In June 2023 the defendant resigned from his job. When interviewed the defendant provided a pre-prepared statement in which he said he had "learning disabilities".

He said he had "no recollection of ever having touched any woman intentionally on the behind. If anything happened it must have been accidental". He said he resigned after claiming he was told that if he resigned "that would be the end of the matter".

He added: "I did not intentionally touch any lady's behind. If the ladies are upset and think I did, I want them to know that I didn't, but I am sorry that they think this of me. If police can convey my apologies to these ladies I would much appreciate it."

In the witness box the defendant said he had worked at the military base for 35 years. He said he could not remember any of the incidents. He told the court: "I wouldn't' do it all all. It is just not in my nature to do it."

Convicting the defendant of the two charges, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the officer had been a "particularly impressive" witness. He said he was "entirely satisfied" she is a believable witness but he was not so satisfied that the defendant's account was believable.

The judge added: "I'm entirely satisfied that this touching was deliberate and that it was sexual in nature."

The defendant had also been accused of sexually assaulting three other females in similar incidents of touching at the base but those charges were withdrawn by a prosecutor after cautions were administered to Christie.

The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing. Judge Broderick said they had been serious offences which involved sexual assaults of a woman in her place of work where she she should have felt safe.

Christie had contested the matter making the victim come to court and re-live the incidents. The defendant, the judge said, accepted three cautions for similar offences involving people who worked at the base. He said the victims were "no doubt traumatised by your actions".

The court was told the defendant had a clear record and he had "certain vulnerabilities". The judge said a medical report said the defendant had a "lack of social skills and that may have fed into your offending".

"Not without some hesitation," he said he was putting the defendant on Probation for a year to address the risk of re-offending.

The victim "feels strongly, and it is to her credit, that while dealing with you for the offence involving her another concern or priority she has is to make sure that you don't do this to anybody else. One of the best ways to avoid that is to engage with statutory supervision".

As well as Probation, a two-year Restraining Order was put in place and the defendant was put on the sex offenders' register for five years.

The victim watched the sentencing from the public gallery of the court.