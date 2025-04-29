Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 58-year-old man charged with attempted murder in the Crumlin area has had the case adjourned to May 27 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

William Rainey, of Randox Road, Crumlin, is charged in relation to November 28 last year.

He is charged with attempting to murder a man; possessing a firearm with intent to commit murder; and possession of a firearm - a 'rifle' according to the charge sheet - with intent to cause fear of violence.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (April 29).

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Last year, a PSNI press release said detectives were investigating a shooting incident in Crumlin on Thursday, 28th November.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We received a report that at 5.30pm, a man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.

"He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle. Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal."