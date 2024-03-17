Man (59) claims he was 'experimenting' with cocaine, Ballymena court hears
Samuel Magill, of Lanntara in Ballymena, admitted possessing the Class A drug on November 18 last year.
A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant had "no previous history with drugs".
He said the defendant had lost his job and was out drinking and "was prevailed upon to experiment with this drug" and "totally regrets" what he had done.
Fining the defendant £250, District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "Nobody should experiment with drugs but at 59 you should have had more sense.
"Drugs are dangerous, they are illegal and if you keep taking them you go to prison".