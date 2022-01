Noel Campbell was told by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: “You are sailing very close to the wind”.

The defendant was sentenced for stealing goods worth £18 from Co-op in Ballymena on September 29, 2020; theft of goods worth £200 from Tesco on December 29, 2020; the theft of meat worth £25 from a garage in Donaghadee on January 18, 2021 and for possession of heroin on March 19, 2021.