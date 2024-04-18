Man (64) has stalking and harassment charges withdrawn

A 64-year-old man who had been accused of stalking and harassing a woman has had the charges withdrawn by prosecutors at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert John Gilchrist, of Drumtara in Ballymena, was charged in relation to the period between December 18 last year and February 1 this year.

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

The charges were withdrawn and the defendant was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.