Man (64) has stalking and harassment charges withdrawn
A 64-year-old man who had been accused of stalking and harassing a woman has had the charges withdrawn by prosecutors at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Robert John Gilchrist, of Drumtara in Ballymena, was charged in relation to the period between December 18 last year and February 1 this year.
The charges were withdrawn and the defendant was made the subject of a two-year Restraining Order.