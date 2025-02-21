Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 64-year-old man faces five charges - three charges of indecently assaulting a boy; a charge of committing an act of gross indecency against the child; and a charge of inciting an act of gross indecency.

Brian James Lackey, with an address listed as Benburb Street in Belfast, is charged in relation to 1993/94.

He appeared via video link from his solicitor's office at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer. A defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that he is not have any contact with the complainant.

The defence lawyer said the allegations related to "Carrickfergus".

The case was sent to Laganside Crown Court in Belfast for arraignment on a date to be fixed.