Man (64) is charged with indecent assault
Brian James Lackey, with an address listed as Benburb Street in Belfast, is charged in relation to 1993/94.
He appeared via video link from his solicitor's office at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer. A defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.
The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that he is not have any contact with the complainant.
The defence lawyer said the allegations related to "Carrickfergus".
The case was sent to Laganside Crown Court in Belfast for arraignment on a date to be fixed.