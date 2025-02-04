Man (66) is banned from Lylehill Tavern as part of bail conditions
A 66-year-old man accused of stealing '£300' worth of alcohol and causing criminal damage to a pint glass and picture frame is banned from being in the Lylehill Tavern near Templepatrick as part of bail conditions.
John Oliver Sharp, with an address listed as Lylehill Road, Templepatrick, is charged in relation to between January 9 and January 25 this year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court. He was given £500 bail to an address to be approved by police and he is not to enter Lylehill Tavern.
The case was adjourned to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on February 25.