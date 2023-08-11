Liam William Gault, of Wesley Place, Bessbrook, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing.
A prosecutor said police were called to the airport terminal building at 2.35am on June 3 this year.
The court heard there had been an allegation of assault but the alleged victim did not wish to pursue a complaint. Gault was intoxicated and became abusive to police.
He was shouting and swearing; he could not sit up straight; his eyes were glazed and he smelt of liquor. He initially refused to give details to police but was subsequently identified.
He was warned about his behaviour but continued to shout and swear. When arrested he told police: "I hope you all get shot."
A defence lawyer said the defendant had no memory of the incidents due to alcohol mixing with medication.
She said the defendant had been under stress due to the "last minute notice" of a flight and trying to arrange "alternative care" for his mother.
Gault, who had 71 previous convictions, apologised for the airport incident, the lawyer said.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's behaviour had been "unacceptable" but said he would defer sentencing for six months to give him a "chance to prove himself".