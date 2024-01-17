Man (68) is charged in relation to 'decoy' case
A man accused of attempting to make a 'sexual communication' with a 'child' in a so-called 'decoy' case, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Stephen Ford Hutchinson (68), with an address listed as in Larne, is charged in relation to August 1, 2022. He is also charged with possessing an 'extreme pornographic image' on August 1, 2022.
Full details concerning the allegations were not outlined but a prosecutor said it was a "decoy case".The defendant was given bail and the case was adjourned to February 15.