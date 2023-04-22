Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
6 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
7 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
8 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
9 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
10 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Man (70) accused of attempting to engage in 'sexual activity' with girls aged under 16

A 70-year-old man with a Whitehead address has appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court accused of 14 charges including attempting to engage in sexual activity with girls under the age of 16.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:53 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 19:53 BST

Joseph Taggart McDermid, of Victoria Court, is charged in relation to the period from April 2021 to the end of January 2022.

The charges include five of attempted sexual communication with children and attempting to meet a child following 'sexual grooming'.

During a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday, April 20, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court on May 18 for arraignment.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse

The defendant was released on £250 bail with conditions including no unsupervised contact with under-16s without the approval of social services and he has to allow police to inspect his mobile phone when requested.