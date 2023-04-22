Man (70) accused of attempting to engage in 'sexual activity' with girls aged under 16

Joseph Taggart McDermid, of Victoria Court, is charged in relation to the period from April 2021 to the end of January 2022.
The charges include five of attempted sexual communication with children and attempting to meet a child following 'sexual grooming'.
During a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday, April 20, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court on May 18 for arraignment.
The defendant was released on £250 bail with conditions including no unsupervised contact with under-16s without the approval of social services and he has to allow police to inspect his mobile phone when requested.