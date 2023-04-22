Man (70) accused of attempting to engage in 'sexual activity' with girls aged under 16

A 70-year-old man with a Whitehead address has appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court accused of 14 charges including attempting to engage in sexual activity with girls under the age of 16.

Joseph Taggart McDermid, of Victoria Court, is charged in relation to the period from April 2021 to the end of January 2022.

The charges include five of attempted sexual communication with children and attempting to meet a child following 'sexual grooming'.

During a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday, April 20, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court on May 18 for arraignment.

Ballymena courthouse