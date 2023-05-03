Register
Man (70) arrested after millions of pounds worth of illegal cigs are seized in Tyrone

A 70-year-old man has been arrested following the seizure of millions of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco by customs officials and police in Coalisland.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:50 BST

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), seized the cigarettes and tobacco - worth an estimated £2 million in duty and taxes.

HMRC officers searched premises in Coalisland, on Thursday, April 27, as part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods.

They seized more than 3.7million non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300kg of hand-rolling tobacco and £7,000 in cash. A 70-year-old man was arrested and released on bail.

Some of the cigarettes and tobacco seized in Coalisland.Some of the cigarettes and tobacco seized in Coalisland.
Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Emma Neill, Detective Superintendent, PSNI, said: “We are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco, wines and spirits and remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Investigations into the seizures are continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us on 101."

Boxes of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized in Coalisland.Boxes of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized in Coalisland.
Anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol should report it to HMRC https://www.gov.uk/report-tax-fraud.

