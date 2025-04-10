Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an attempted stabbing in the Scotch Quarter area of Carrickfergus on Wednesday (April 9) have charged a man with a number of offences.

The 70-year-old has been charged with threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to cause an indictable offence and aggravated burglary with attempt to cause grievous bodily injury.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Friday, April 11).

Police say is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement following the incident, Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “At approximately 7.40pm, we received a report that a man carrying a knife had tried to gain access to a property in the Scotch Quarter area.

“Two people who were in the property at the time were injured while trying to prevent the man from entering.

“Officers attended and the man, who was located in a nearby address, became hostile towards police and a Conducted Energy Device (CED) was deployed by specially trained officers to prevent any harm being caused to persons present.”

The officer added the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, while the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.

He continued: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1765 09/04/25.”

A report can also be made online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.